Coronavirus: 3 more cases confirmed in Ladakh, Tamil Nadu; total count notches up to 34

India's total confirmed cases of coronavirus have moved up to 34 as three more test positive. As per the latest reports, 2 of these three infected are in Ladakh with a travel history to Iran while one is in Tamil Nadu with a travel history to Oman.

All three individuals are confirmed stable and treatment is underway.

As per reports, 2 American citizens have tested positive in Bhutan. These infected Americans have a travel history to India. As many as 150 contacts have been identified and put under IDSP surveillance.