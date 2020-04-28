Four more COVID-19 cases in Kerala; tally now 485

Kerala Tuesday reported four more positive cases of COVID-19 of which three cases are from Kannur district and one case from Kasaragod, taking the

total aggregate in the state to 485. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said four cases were cured in the state and currently 123 are under treatment in

various hospitals.

"Out of the four new cases, two came from abroad and two are contacts of infected people," Vijayan said.

Two patients each from Kannur and Kasaragod were cured.

"As of now, there are 20,773 under observation while 518 are in isolation wards across the state.

A total of 23,980 samples have been sent for testing till now," Vijayan told reporters.

He said the state had randomly collected 875 samples from health workers, guest workers and people with more social contacts and sent for testing, out of which 801 returned negative.

Vijayan also said that on Monday alone, the state had collected 3,101 samples and tested in the 14 labs across the state and 2,682 samples were found negative.

"Three of today's positive cases are from this set of samples. 25 samples have been given for re-testing," Vijayan said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister clarified that the three cases, earlier reported in the day, were given for re-testing and was not included in today's positive cases

list.

Idukki collector H Dineshan and Power Minister M M Mani had earlier in the day told media that there were three new cases from the hilly district.

The state government has declared seven more hotspots in the state taking the total number in Kerala to 100.

The chief minister congratulated the staff members of the Kasaragod General Hospital from where 89 patients were cured and discharged.

Kasaragod had 175 patients.

He also said that Kottayam and Idukki districts are the new hotspots in the state as the numbers of patients there are on a rise.

Both the districts were in Green Zone nearly two weeks ago without any positive cases being reported for over a week.

Vijayan said the lockdown protocol needs to be implemented stringently in Kottayam and Idukki districts and senior officials have been posted in both the districts to

coordinate the activities there.

"As of now, there are 78 picket posts in Idukki and all the byroads closed.

The district have been closed and divided into five divisions with DySPs in charge.

Strong action will be taken against those who violate lockdown protocol," Vijayan said.

He said at least 2. 76 lakh expatriates have registered in the NORKA website from over 150 countries and all the four international airports in the state have been equipped to conduct medical check and quarantine those who returning.

He also criticised a certain section of media which had yesterday reported that there was a delay in taking a positive-tested patient in Kottayam district to the hospital.

"We have a strict protocol to follow when a person is tested positive. The result was made available to the Kottayam DMO in the evening itself.

On Monday alone, samples of 162 people were taken for testing.

Each person was picked from their home in an ambulance and dropped back.

After each pick and drop, the ambulance would be disinfected," Vijayan said.

He said that on Monday there were six positive cases in Kottayam,who were all under quarantine and all of them were admitted to hospital by 8:30 in the night.

"There was no delay in admitting any patient. The spread of such news was unfortunate," Vijayan said.

One of the positive patients was yesterday contacted by a local channel and asked about the "delay in being taken to the hospital".

However, the patient replied that there was no delay and it would take at least 20 minutes for the ambulance to reach in any normal circumstance. While the channel was talking to the patient, the ambulance reached.

Meanwhile, Kerala police Tuesday registered 4,576 cases for violating lockdown protocol and travelling and seized.

Kannur has 50 patients, highest in the state followed by Kottayam with 18 positive cases.

Idukki and Kasaragod districts currently has 13 positive cases each.

Three deaths were reported from the state till now and four districts--Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Wayanad currently do not have any COVID-19 cases.

