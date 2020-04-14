Tuesday, April 14, 2020
     
Coronavirus cases in India cross 10,000-mark; 339 dead. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus positive cases have crossed 10,000-mark taking the toll of confirmed patients to 10,363 including 339 deaths while 1,036 have recovered as per health ministry's latest figures.

New Delhi Updated on: April 14, 2020 9:14 IST
Image Source : AP

A health worker checks the temperature of a woman during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus.

India coronavirus positive cases have crossed 10,000-mark taking the toll of confirmed patients to 10,363 including 339 deaths while 1,036 have recovered as per health ministry's latest figures. In the last 24-hours, India has witnessed a total of 1,211 new cases and 31 deaths, according to the latest data by the health ministry. Out of 10,363-figure, it includes 8,988 active cases, 1035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India with confirmed coronavirus cases above 2,300-mark while 160 people have died. Mumbai has been badly hit due to COVID-19 outbreak as total positive cases in the city has surged to 1,540. After Maharashtra, it's Delhi where coronavirus positive cases have crossed 1,500-mark including 28 deaths while 30 people have recovered after getting infected with the coronavirus. Tamil Nadu has also been badly hit with coronavirus as total positive cases here are at 1,173 including 11 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM today and as expected he may announce the extension of lockdown. Though the announcement of lockdown extension is very likely, it will be important to see whether the prime minister announces some relaxation in regions that do not have coronavirus cases. Moreover, the business industry will also be looking forward to Modi's address expecting a coronavirus relief package.

State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India 

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated

 Death
Andhra Pradesh 432 11 7
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 10 0
Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0
Assam 31 0 1
Bihar 65 26 1
Chandigarh 21 7 0
Chhattisgarh 31 10 0
Delhi 1510 30 28
Goa 7 5 0
Gujarat 539 54 26
Haryana 185 29 3
Himachal Pradesh 32 13 1
Jammu and Kashmir 270 16 4
Jharkhand 24 0 2
Karnataka 247 59 6
Kerala 379 198 3
Ladakh 15 10 0
Madhya Pradesh 604 44 43
Maharashtra 2334 217 160
Manipur 2 1 0
Mizoram 1 0 0
Nagaland 1 0 0
Odisha 54 12 1
Puducherry 7 1 0
Punjab 167 14 11
Rajasthan 873 21 3
Tamil Nadu 1173 58 11
Telengana 562 100 16
Tripura 2 0 0
Uttarakhand 35 5 0
Uttar Pradesh 558 49 5
West Bengal 190 36 7
Total number of confirmed cases in India 10363* 1036 339

