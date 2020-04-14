1.92 million worldwide infected with COVID-19; death toll rises to 119,682

Image Source : AP A woman wearing a mask jogs across a quiet section of Canal Street during the coronavirus pandemic Monday, April 13, 2020, in New York. Canal Street is normally packed with bumper-to-bumper traffic and pedestrians during the evening rush hour.

Coronavirus case tally worldwide has crossed the 19 lakh mark. As of Tuesday morning, 07:00 am, 1,924,618 people worldwide have been infected with the virus while 119,682 people have died. While the US closes in on 600,000 cases, the death toll in the country has reached 23,640 making United States the worst impacted country by COVID-19.

Across the Atlantic, Europe has been the worst hit continent with the outbreak of coronavirus as major European countries like Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK have all witnessed a high number of cases and fatalities. Europe has almost half of the world's coronavirus cases (907,386) and accounts for over 66 per cent of the deaths (79,989). Spain with 170,099 cases leads the chart in the number of infected while Italy with 20,465 deaths has the most deaths in the continent. The two are closely followed by France, Germany and the UK.

The good news for most of these countries is that the daily number of COVID-19 cases reported has come down from its peak and is on a downwards trend. In the last 24 hours, Spain, Italy and France have all reported less than 600 cases.

In the last 24 hours, China has seen 108 fresh cases of coronavirus and 2 deaths. This come after China has already declared victory over coronavirus and opened most of the restrictions in epicenter Wuhan. Iran and Turkey have been the other two Asian countries with a high number of COVID-19 cases (73,303 and 61,049 respectively).

India currently stands at 9,352 cases including 324 deaths. Maharashtra with 1,985 cases is by far the state worst impacted followed by Delhi, with 1,154. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to the nation at 10:00 am today and announce how he intends to take this lockdown forward till April 30.

