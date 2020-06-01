Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Medics wearing protective suits work inside a mobile coronavirus testing facility bus, in New Delhi, Monday, June 1, 2020.

India has begun to unlock with an increased focus on the economic needs of the country. The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 1.9 lakh on Sunday after a record number of about 8,400 people tested positive. Globally, close to 62 lakh people have tested positive for the dreaded virus infection ever since it was first reported in China last December, while more than 3.72 lakh have lost their lives. However, close to 27 lakh have recovered worldwide since then and many countries have exited or begun exiting their respective lockdowns to revive stalled economies and safeguard the livelihood of the people.

Coronavirus in India: A look at the number game

(As per Union Health Ministry)

India's COVID-19 recovery rate has been improving and stands at 48.19 percent. The recovery rate has improved from 11.42 per cent on April 15 to 26.59 per cent on May 3 and to 38.29 per cent on May 18, the ministry said.

The rate of fatality has seen a steady decline to reach 2.83 percent as against 6.19 per cent globally. The ministry said the relatively low death rate is attributed to the continued focus on surveillance, timely case identification and clinical management of the cases. "Two specific trends are thus noticed, while the recovery rate is increasing on one hand, case fatality is going down on the other," it said.

India's death toll rose to 5,394 and the number of infections climbed to 1,90,535 on Monday.

The country has registered a record single-day spike of 8,392 cases and 230 deaths till Monday 8 AM and is now the seventh worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic, after US, Brazil, Russia, UK, Spain and Italy.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 93,322 while 91,818 people have recovered so far, of whom 4,835 cured in the last 24 hours.

India's testing capacity has increased through 472 government and 204 private laboratories (total 676 laboratories). Cumulatively, 38,37,207 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, whereas, 1,00,180 samples were tested on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage