In-house sanitisers to emergency parole; here's what Delhi prisons are doing to prevent Covid-19 outbreak

Coronavirus: Social distancing is very important to combat coronavirus. No medicine or vaccine has been made till date against Covid1-19. It is essential to keep a distance of at least 12 feet from another person in order to maintain effective social distancing.

It is possible for ordinary citizens to practice social distancing but it's hard to enforce such measures in jails. Indian jails are overcrowded already and coronavirus outbreak has added another deadly element to the situation.

Prison authorities in Delhi have taken some measures to prevent coronavirus outbreak among jail inmates and police personnel.

Here are some of the measures:

1056 jail inmates have been released on emergency parole. Isolation wards have been created in jails for medically suspect cases. 2177 undertrial inmates have been given interim bail. Family members of the inmates have been prohibited from meeting them. Entry of new jail inmates is being taken in a restricted manner All outside agencies, including NGOs are being barred from meeting jail inmates Movement of jail inmates outside jail wards is being restricted. Jail inmates are not being produced in court for now. Sanitisation and disinfection of jail wards and residential complexes for jail staff is being carried out on regular basis. All new inmates are being screened. In-house production face mask, hand sanitiser and hand wash is being undertaken for jail inmates and staff. Quarantine arrangements for jail staff, para-military and medical staff are being made. The personnel are being quarantined after outstation duty.

