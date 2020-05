Online booking for passenger trains delayed till 6 PM as IRCTC website sees heavy traffic

Image Source : PTI FILE

The booking for passenger trains started at 4 pm on Monday. However, irctc.co.in, the official website of the Indian Railways website is failing to load due to the high rush of people wanting to book tickets amid a countrywide lockdown. Partially resuming passenger train operations from tomorrow, the Indian Railways will run at least 15 pairs of trains, equalling 30 journeys including the return trips. These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

INDIAN RAILWAYS' WEBSITE FAILS TO LOAD DUE TO HIGH RUSH

According to the Indian Railways, the website has not crashed. The data for passenger trains is being uploaded on the website, officials have said. "Data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted."

In the latest information, the Indian Railways has said that the booking will start at 6 PM.

LIST OF TRAINS TO BE INTRODUCED AS SPECIAL TRAINS

S.No T.No From To Frequency Stoppages Enroute Day of commenceme nt 1 Special Howrah New Delhi Daily Asansol Jn , Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central 12.05.2020 2 Special New Delhi Howrah Daily 13.05.2020 3 Special Rajendra Nagar New Delhi Daily Patna Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central 12.05.2020 4 Special New Delhi Rajendra Nagar Daily 13.05.2020 5 Special Dibrugarh NewDelhi Daily Dimapur, Lumding Jn , Guwahati,Kokrajhar,Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, , Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central 14.05.2020 6 Special NewDelhi Dibrugarh Daily 12.05.2020 7 Special NewDelhi Jammu Tawi Daily Ludhiana, 13.05.2020 8 Special Jammu Tawi NewDelhi Daily 14.05.2020 9 Special Bengaluru New Delhi Daily Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn,Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn, 12.05.2020 10 Special New Delhi Bengaluru Daily 12.05.2020 11 Special Thiruvananthapuram New Delhi T,Th,F , Ernakulam Jn, , Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon,Panvel, Vadodara, Kota 15.05.2020 12 Special New Delhi Thiruvananthapuram T, W, Su 13.05.2020 13 Special Chennai Central New Delhi F, Su Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra 15.05.2020 14 Special New Delhi Chennai Central W, F 13.05.2020 15 Special Bilaspur New Delhi M, Th Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, 14.05.2020 16 Special New Delhi Bilaspur T, S 12.05.2020 17 Special Ranchi New Delhi Th, Su Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central 14.05.2020 18 Special New Delhi Ranchi W, S 13.05.2020 19 Special Mumbai Central New Delhi Daily Surat, Vadodra, Ratlam, Kota 12.05.2020 20 Special New Delhi Mumbai Central Daily 13.05.2020 21 Special Ahmedabad New Delhi Daily Palanpur, Abu Road , Jaipur, Gurgaon , 12.05.2020 22 Special New Delhi Ahmedabad Daily 13.05.2020 23 Special Agartala New Delhi M Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar,New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Patliputra, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central 18.05.2020 24 Special New Delhi Agartala W 20.05.2020 25 Special Bhubneshwar New Delhi Daily Balasor,Hijli (Kharagpur), Tatanagar, Bokaro Stl City, Gaya, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central 13.05.2020 26 New Delhi Bhubneshwar Daily 14.05.2020 27 Special New Delhi Madgaon F, S Ratnagiri, Panvel, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Kota Jn 15.05.2020 28 Special Madgaon New Delhi M, Su 17.05.2020 29 Special Secundarabad New Delhi W Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi 20.05.2020 30 Special New Delhi Secundarabad Su 17.05.2020

