Coronavirus Pandemic: India's death toll at 6; total 341 cases confirmed so far

The death toll due to novel coronavirus reached 6 on Sunday after two fatalities were reported each from Maharashtra and Bihar. In Mumbai, a 63-year-old man who was tested positive for coronavirus died Sunday, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to two, a health official said. The man was admitted to the H N Reliance Hospital here on Saturday. The Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation in a statement said the patient had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease. He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome leading to his death, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Bihar reported its first fatality today after a man who had tested positive for COVID-19 died of kidney failure. With this, Bihar also reported its first two positive cases of coronavirus.

The 38-year-old person infected with the coronavirus died at AIIMS Hospital in Patna, Bihar's capital. The deceased was identified as Saif Ali.

According to reports, the man, a resident of Munger had a travel history of Qatar had died at around 9 am on Saturday morning. The deceased's samples have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had returned from Kolkata two days back.

Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab have reported one death each so far.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 341 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country.

With the six deaths so far, the total number of active COVID-19 cases across India stands at 295, the ministry said, adding that 24 others have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The figure of 341 also includes foreign nationals.

