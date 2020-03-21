Coronavirus crisis: These states and UTs in India have reported no positive case so far

Image Source : PTI Passengers being screened in New Delhi on their arrival at the airport (file photo)

As the number of positive cases of coronavirus continues to rise in India at an unprecedented rate, there are at least 14 states and union territories which so far haven’t seen a single confirmed COVID-19 case. According to the latest figures from the Union Health Ministry, as of March 21 at 4:45 PM, 283 people, including Indians and foreigners in the country, have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Out of 283 affected patients, 244 were Indian nations while the remaining were foreigners staying in India. While the unofficial count is being put at over 300, including new cases reported after 4:45 PM, none of the new cases were from the states and UTs that didn't report a positive case till evening.

No positive cases have been detected so far in 14 Indian states and UTs — Goa, Jharkhand, Bihar, Lakshwadeep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Assam, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The figures have come to light as the country prepares for the ‘Janata curfew,’ a nationwide call for staying indoors given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Also read: 'Stay where you are': PM Modi's appeal to migrant workers on eve of 'janata curfew'