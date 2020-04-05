Image Source : FILE Coronavirus: Maharashtra tally rises to 690, Twenty nine new cases detected in Mumbai

The number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra is on the rise continuously. The number of coronavirus infections has now increased to 690. Rajesh Tope, Health Minister of Maharashtra, said that till now 29 patients have been found in Mumbai, 17 in Pune, 4 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 3 from Ahmednagar, 2 from Aurangabad. He said that 55 new patients have been identified while 56 people have been cured and have been discharged from the hospital.

The national tally has increased as well. There have been 3374 coronavirus cases in the country so far, Lav Agarwal, joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. In his daily briefing to the media, he said that 79 coronavirus patients have died so far.

"There have been 472 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours," said Agarwal.

Maharashtra has emerged as a major hotspot of coronavirus infections in the country. Nearly 20 per cent of the national coronavirus patients have been found in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ | 7 FAKE coronavirus stories you must NOT fall for

WATCH | Total 3374 confirmed COVID19 cases reported in India till now, says Health Ministry

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News