With 16,752 new COVID-19 cases, India records biggest single-day jump in 30 days

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Passengers being screened for coronavirus tests at the CSMT railway station, owing to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,10,96,731 on Sunday with 16,752 new infections, the highest in the last 30 days, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll mounted to 1,57,051 with 113 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country had recorded 18,855 new infections on January 29. The active caseload further increased to 1,64,511. It constitutes 1.48 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,75,169, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.10 per cent. The case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 21,62,31,106 samples had been tested until February 27 with 7,95,723 being tested on Saturday.

