Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 36 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 789; death toll at 30

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 789 after 36 new cases have been confirmed in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, out of which 379 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 30 have died, State Health Department said on Saturday. Out of the new cases, 12 cases were reported from Bengaluru urban, seven from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada, five from Davangere, three each from- Bantawal in Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga and Bidar, and one each from Tumakuru, Davangere and Vijayapura.

"Thirty-six new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 789 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 30 deaths and 379 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

While most cases are contacts of patients already tested positive, three are with travel history to Ahmedabad, two are from a containment zone in Bengaluru, and one person's contact is under tracing.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 59,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 59,662 including 1,981 deaths while 17,847 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, the nation saw 3,320 new cases of COVID-19 infections and 95 deaths. The country in the past few days have witnessed an average of over 3,000 COVID-19 cases per day, significantly rising India's confirmed cases toll.

The country is under a nation-wide extended lockdown for the third consecutive time ever since March 24 and will remain effective till May 17. However, the third extended phase of the lockdown have some relaxations like opening of standalone shops, including non-essential ones, liquor shops, other relaxations.

(With Inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Odisha: 17 new COVID-19 cases reported, state tally rises to 287; death toll at 2

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage