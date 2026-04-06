Iran rejects US ceasefire proposal, sends 10-point plan via Pakistan to end war

Tehran:

Iran has rejected a ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States, conveying its response through Pakistan, according to state media reports. Tehran made it clear that it is not willing to accept a temporary truce, instead insisting that any agreement must ensure a "permanent end to the war."

The response comes ahead of a deadline set by US President Donald Trump, who has warned of possible strikes on Iranian energy and infrastructure if Tehran does not comply with key demands, including reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Iran sends 10-point plan to end war

"Iran has conveyed to Pakistan its response to the American proposal to end the war," the news agency IRNA said, without revealing its source or what the US offer contained.

"In this response -– set out in ten points –- Iran... has rejected a ceasefire and insists on the need for a definitive end to the conflict."

According to IRNA, the plan, presented by Tehran, outlines comprehensive measures to resolve the conflict, including the cessation of regional hostilities, ensuring secure transit through the Strait of Hormuz, facilitating reconstruction efforts, and the lifting of international sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"We won't merely accept a ceasefire," Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Cairo, told The Associated Press on Monday. "We only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won't be attacked again."

Trump wars Iran

Several countries are trying to find a diplomatic solution to end 38 days of war sparked by Israeli and US attacks against Iran, which has responded by firing missiles at targets across the Middle East.

Trump warned on Sunday that unless Tehran agreed by Tuesday evening to allow free passage to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, he would order strikes on its power plants and bridges.

But IRNA said Tehran had countered with demands of its own, including "an end to conflicts in the region, a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, reconstruction, and the lifting of sanctions".

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