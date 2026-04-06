China's military drills in the offing? Beijing’s 40-day mysterious airspace closure raises eyebrows

Beijing:

China has blocked off large areas of airspace over the sea for more than a month, a move that has drawn attention from defence analysts and regional officials. The restrictions, which began in late March and are set to continue until early May, have not been explained by Beijing.

Such long-duration airspace closures are uncommon. Typically, these notices are linked to military drills that last only a few days. The extended timeline, along with the lack of any official announcement, has led to speculation about the purpose behind the decision.

The restricted zones are located far from Taiwan, adding another layer of uncertainty. This comes shortly after an unexpected drop in Chinese military flights near the island, which had previously been frequent.

The airspace warnings were issued as “Notice to Air Missions” (Notams). These alerts are generally used to inform pilots about temporary hazards or restrictions. However, experts believe the current situation could indicate preparations for more complex military activities.

According to analysts cited in a report by the Wall Street Journal, the zones may be used to simulate air combat scenarios, possibly linked to a future conflict involving Taiwan. Taiwanese officials have also expressed concern, suggesting that China could be stepping up its operations while global focus remains on tensions in the Middle East.

The timing of the exercise is crucial as US carrier groups are in the Gulf instead of the Pacific.

Trump-Jinping meeting in China

US President Donald Trump is set to meet Xi Jinping during his China visit on May 14 and 15. Earlier, Trump’s trip was scheduled from March 31 to April 2 but got delayed due to unrest in the Middle East.

In March, representatives from Beijing and Washington held economic and trade talks in Paris ahead of the high-stakes meeting between the two leaders.