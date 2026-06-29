WTC updated points table after New Zealand secure historic Test series victory against England

Nottingham:

New Zealand registered a historic win against England in the third and final Test of the series. After winning the second and third Test of the series, the Black Caps managed to make the best of their performance and dominated the hosts to win the third Test, clinching the series.

The clash began with New Zealand coming in to bat first, and thanks to a marvellous opening stand of Tom Latham and Devon Conway, who scored 151 and 157 runs, respectively, New Zealand managed to post a total of 438 runs in the first innings of the game.

England were then limited to a score of 354 runs in the first innings, in reply of which New Zealand posted 288 and declared, setting a target of 373 runs for the hosts to chase down. England were then limited to 212 as New Zealand won the game by 160 runs to clinch the series.

With the Black Caps registering a huge win, fans would also be waiting to see the changes to the WTC (World Test Championship) points table.

WTC updated points table after third NZ vs ENG Test:

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. Australia 8 7 1 0 84 87.5 2. South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75 3. New Zealand 6 4 1 1 52 72.22 4. Bangladesh 4 2 1 1 28 58.33 5. India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15 6. Sri Lanka 3 1 1 1 16 44.44 7. England 13 4 8 1 38 24.36 8. West Indies 9 1 7 1 16 14.81 9. Pakistan 4 1 3 0 4 8.33

Tom Latham reflected on the victory

After the game, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham took centre stage and talked about the win and what it means for the side. He revealed how the entire squad has been behind the victory and how satisfying it is when plans work out as they have in the recently concluded series.

“Yeah, really special moment. I guess when you set out at the start of a series, I guess this is what you want to work towards. But, yeah, I think for me the most pleasing thing, it's been a whole squad effort throughout the three games. Managed to stick to a style that we've been really proud of. You know, it's been a little bit old-school test cricket than, you know, probably what it has been traditionally over the last few years. So, yeah, just to be standing here in this position, it's, yeah, really, really pleasing and really proud of the guys,” Latham said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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