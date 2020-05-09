Image Source : TWITTER/@AROGYAANDHRA Coronavirus in Andhra: 43 new COVID-19 cases; Kurnool tally reaches 553. Check district-wise list

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 1930 after 43 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 887 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 44 have died, the state health department said on Saturday. With the latest updates, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts continued to be the major hotbeds in the state. Kurnool contributed 6 out of the 54 fresh cases reported in the state. Besides, Visakhapatnam contributed 5 new cases. According to the medical bulletin, 1,65,069 samples were tested so far.

The second worst-hit district, Guntur, added two new cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday, taking the total to 376. Krishna district reported sixteen cases as its count rose to 338. Chittoor district in the red zone in Andhra, reported eleven fresh cases. Eight other districts of the state did not report any new case, as per the bulletin.

Check District-wise breakdown of cases in Andhra Pradesh

Image Source : TWITTER/@AROGYAANDHRA Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Check district-wise tally

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 59,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 59,662 including 1,981 deaths while 17,847 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, the nation saw 3,320 new cases of COVID-19 infections and 95 deaths. The country in the past few days have witnessed an average of over 3,000 COVID-19 cases per day, significantly rising India's confirmed cases toll.

The country is under a nation-wide extended lockdown for the third consecutive time ever since March 24 and will remain effective till May 17. However, the third extended phase of the lockdown have some relaxations like opening of standalone shops, including non-essential ones, liquor shops, other relaxations.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 36 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 789; death toll at 30

ALSO READ | Odisha: 17 new COVID-19 cases reported, state tally rises to 287; death toll at 2

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage