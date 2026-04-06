Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Assembly Election Opinion Poll LIVE: NDA leads in Assam, close contest in Tamil Nadu, predicts Matrize
 Live now

Assembly Election Opinion Poll LIVE: NDA leads in Assam, close contest in Tamil Nadu, predicts Matrize

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Assembly Election Opinion Poll LIVE: Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry are scheduled this month, with most states voting in a single phase and West Bengal in two phases.

Assembly Election Opinion Poll LIVE.
Assembly Election Opinion Poll LIVE. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory are scheduled to take place this month, setting the stage for an intense political contest across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will vote in a single phase, while West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases. Polling is slated for April 9 in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, April 23 in Tamil Nadu, and April 23 and 28 in West Bengal. The counting of votes for all regions will be conducted on May 4. With the election dates drawing closer, political activity has reached a fever pitch as national and regional parties step up their campaigns, addressing rallies, releasing manifestos and making targeted promises to various voter groups. Around 17.4 crore voters are expected to participate across the five regions, with polling set to be conducted at approximately 2.19 lakh booths. 

Beyond political rhetoric, key issues such as employment, inflation, social welfare schemes, governance records, development promises, and regional identity politics are shaping voter sentiment. Security arrangements are also being strengthened, with the Election Commission deploying observers, planning strict monitoring of expenditure, and ensuring adherence to the Model Code of Conduct. As the campaign atmosphere intensifies, let's have a look at the opinion polls that are offering early assessments of possible outcomes in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Live updates :Assembly Elections 2026

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 5:44 PM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Key parties in NDA and DMK alliances

    The NDA in Tamil Nadu includes the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), the Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK), the South Indian Forward Bloc (SIFB), the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), the Puratchi Bharatham Katchi (PBK), and the Puthiya Needhi Katchi (PNK).

    The DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu includes the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Congress, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and others.

  • 5:43 PM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    AIADMK+ marginally ahead in Tamil Nadu vote share, predicts Matrize

    According to the latest projections by Matrize, the vote-share scenario in Tamil Nadu appears closely contested, with the AIADMK+ alliance placed slightly ahead at 40%. The DMK+ bloc follows closely with 38%, indicating an intense two-way competition. Meanwhile, the emerging TVK continues to make its presence felt with an estimated 16% of the vote share as per the opinion poll.

  • 5:39 PM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Matrize Opinion Poll: NDA likely to edge out Stalin-led DMK in Tamil Nadu

    According to the latest opinion poll released by Matrize for the Assam Assembly Elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to get a majority in the state. The survey suggests that the alliance is likely to win between 92 and 102 seats.

    Tamil Nadu Opinion Poll 

    • NDA: 107-120
    • DMK+: 102-115
    • TVK: 05-12
    • Others: 01-06
  • 5:25 PM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Matrize Opinion Poll: Check region-wise break-up in Assam

    Barak Valley: 13 seats

    • NDA: 10-12
    • Congress+: 02-04
    • Others: 01-02

    North and Central Assam: 38 seats

    • NDA: 27-29
    • Congress+: 04-06
    • Others: 00-01

    Upper Assam: 27 seats

    • NDA: 21-23
    • Congress+: 05-07

    Lower Assam: 33 seats

    • NDA: 22-24 
    • Congress+: 07-09

    Bodoland: 15 seats

    • NDA: 10-12
    • Congress+: 00-02
    • Others: 02-04
  • 5:20 PM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Matrize Poll predicts clear edge for BJP-led NDA in Assam vote share

    According to the latest projections by Matrize, the BJP-led NDA is expected to secure around 46% of the total vote share in Assamn placing the alliance in a favourable position ahead of the Assembly elections. The survey estimates that the Congress-led alliance may garner approximately 36% of the votes. Other parties together are projected to receive nearly 18% of the vote share.

  • 5:15 PM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Himanta-led BJP likely to return in Assam, predicts Matrize poll

    According to the latest opinion poll released by Matrize for the Assam Assembly Elections, the NDA is projected to secure a strong comeback in the state. The survey suggests that the alliance may win between 92 and 102 seats, indicating a decisive lead over its competitors. In contrast, the Congress-led coalition is expected to finish behind, with an estimated 22 to 32 seats. 

    Assam Opinion Poll 

    BJP: 92-102
    Congress: 22-32
    Others: 04-07

  • 4:47 PM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: List of key constituencies

    The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Kerala on April 9 to elect all 140 members of the state Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on May 4.

    Here's the list of key constituencies in the state: 

    • Dharmadam
    • Paravur
    • Mattannur
    • Manjeshwaram
    • Kasaragod
    • Nemom
    • Thiruvananthapuram
    • Kazhakootam   
    • Vattiyoorkavu   
    • Attingal
    • Chathannoor  
    • Kottayam         
    • Malampuzha 
    • Palakkad         
    • Thalassery      
    • Manalur
    • Thrissur
    • Nattika 
    • Ollur
    • Kayamkulam 
    • Alappuzha      
    • Haripad
    • Varkala 
    • Kattakkada     
    • Neyyattinkara
  • 4:42 PM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: List of key constituencies

    The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu on April 23 to elect all 234 members of the state Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on May 4.

    Here's the list of key constituencies in the state: 

    • Kolathur
    • Edappadi
    • Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni
    • Bodinayakanur
    • Katpadi
    • Coimbatore South
    • Thiruvannamalai
    • Thousand Lights
    • Vellore
    • Pennagaram   
    • Dharmapuri
    • Tirunelveli       
    • Kanniyakumari
    • Nagercoil
    • Kovilpatti
    • Thoothukkudi
    • Ramanathapuram
    • Virudhunagar
    • Thiruparankundram
    • Sivaganga
    • Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar   
    • Mylapore         
    • Thiyagaraya Nagar   
    • Velachery
    • Harbour
  • 4:38 PM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: List of key constituencies

    The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in West Bengal on April 23 and 29 to elect all 294 members of the state Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on May 4.

    Here's a list of key constituencies in the state: 

    • Bhabanipur
    • Nandigram
    • Dinhata
    • Asansol Uttar
    • Behala Paschim          
    • Bidhannagar     
    • Haldia
    • Balurghat           
    • Jadavpur
    • Tollygunge       
    • Natabari          
    • Madarihat       
    • Kalimpong      
    • Darjeeling       
    • Raiganj 
    • English Bazar 
    • Baisnabnagar
    • Murshidabad 
    • Bharatpur        
    • Bhatpara
    • Baranagar       
    • Dum Dum
    • Baruipur Paschim
    • Moyna  
    • Jhargram
  • 4:34 PM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Assam Assembly Elections 2026: List of key constituencies

    The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Assam on April 9 to elect 126 members of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on May 4.

    Here are some key constituencies of the state. 

    • Jalukbari
    • Majuli
    • Dispur
    • Titabar
    • Nazira     
    • Sibsagar 
    • Dhemaji
    • Dibrugarh
    • Tinsukia
    • Panery  
    • Bokakhat
    • Samaguri
    • Kaliabor
    • Nowgong
    • Patacharkuchi
    • Barpeta
    • Karimganj North
    • Patharkandi
    • Ratabari
    • Hailakandi
    • Silchar  
    • Dholai
    • Bokajan
    • Diphu
    • Dhubri  
    • Kokrajhar West
    • Sidli
    • Bongaigaon
    • Goalpara East
    • Palasbari
    • Gauhati East  
    • Gauhati West 
    • Tamulpur        
    • Dharmapur     
    • Chapaguri
    • Mangaldoi
    • Udalguri
    • Tezpur  
    • Behali   
    • Golaghat     

     

  • 4:18 PM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Assam Assembly Election Dates

    The North Eastern state of Assam will go for polls in a single phase on April 9, the counting of votes will take place on May 4. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. 

  • 4:16 PM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Puducherry Assembly Election Dates

    Puducherry's 30 constituencies for the 16th Legislative Assembly feature Congress allied with DMK and CPI against a opposition bloc of All India NR Congress, BJP, and AIADMK. To ensure free and fair elections, ECI has deployed Central Observers under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, for efficient oversight at the field level.

  • 4:16 PM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Dates

    The assembly election in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 23, the result will be announced on May 4. Tamil Nadu's 234 assembly seats are heating up as political parties ramp up campaigns within their alliances. The key political parties in Tamil Nadu are dominated by the Dravidian majors—the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Emerging forces include Actor Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), while the BJP, Congress, PMK, and MDDK also play significant roles in the state's coalition-driven landscape.

  • 4:12 PM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Kerala Assembly Election Dates

    Kerala's 140-seat contest pits the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) against the United Democratic Front (UDF), with the BJP-led NDA entering aggressively by planning to field candidates in around 100 seats, while allies like Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and Twenty20 cover the rest.

  • 4:11 PM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    West Bengal Assembly Election Dates

    West Bengal will go for polls in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results will be announced on May 4. The state's 294-seat assembly will see a fierce battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee since 2011, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Assam, the BJP-led NDA government faces off against Congress for all 126 seats. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Assembly Election 2026 Opinion Polls West Bengal Assembly Elections West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Elections Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\