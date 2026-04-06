Assembly Election Opinion Poll LIVE: NDA leads in Assam, close contest in Tamil Nadu, predicts Matrize

New Delhi:

The Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory are scheduled to take place this month, setting the stage for an intense political contest across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will vote in a single phase, while West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases. Polling is slated for April 9 in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, April 23 in Tamil Nadu, and April 23 and 28 in West Bengal. The counting of votes for all regions will be conducted on May 4. With the election dates drawing closer, political activity has reached a fever pitch as national and regional parties step up their campaigns, addressing rallies, releasing manifestos and making targeted promises to various voter groups. Around 17.4 crore voters are expected to participate across the five regions, with polling set to be conducted at approximately 2.19 lakh booths.

Beyond political rhetoric, key issues such as employment, inflation, social welfare schemes, governance records, development promises, and regional identity politics are shaping voter sentiment. Security arrangements are also being strengthened, with the Election Commission deploying observers, planning strict monitoring of expenditure, and ensuring adherence to the Model Code of Conduct. As the campaign atmosphere intensifies, let's have a look at the opinion polls that are offering early assessments of possible outcomes in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.