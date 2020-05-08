Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 26 new cases, state's tally rises to 3,453; death toll at 100

After 26 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 3,453. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,117 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's COVID-19 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 17,974, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 189 Alwar 19 Banswara 66 Baran 1 Bharatpur 116 Bhilwara 39 Bikaner 38 Barmer 3 Chittorgarh 116 Churu 14 Dausa 21 Dholpur 21 Dungarpur 9 Hanumangarh 11 Jaipur 1117 Jaisalmer 35 Jalore 4 Jhunjhunu 42 Jodhpur 842 Jhalawar 47 Karauli 4 Kota 231 Nagaur 119 Pali 55 Pratapgarh 4 Rajsamand 7 Sawai Madhopur 9 Sikar 8 Sirohi 1 Tonk 136 Udaipur 15

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 56,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 56,342 including 1,886 deaths while 16,540 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Friday. In the last one week, the country has witnessed a sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases as the rate of average cases surged. India is under the third extended lockdown period which was extended on May 1, effective from May 4 and will remain in place till May 17 to slowdown the speed of coronavirus spread.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh are the worst hit states in the country with the first two having cases above 16,000 and 5,000 respectively. Mumbai, Indore, Ahmedabad, Agra are the worst hit districts having maximum number of COVID-19 cases.

However, in the present extended phase of the lockdown, the government has given some restrictions like opening of non-essential item shop, allowing e-com to deliver non-essential items depending in which zone they are delivery, opening of liquor shops, and other relaxations. But areas falling under red zones including all metro cities have still lockdown restrictions strictly in place.

