Coronavirus cases in India surge to 492; check state-wise count

The total number of COVID-29 cases in the country surged to 492, including 446 active cases on Tuesday. The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and 10 deaths. Thirty-seven people have been cured/discharged/migrated, according to the official data. The number of active cases at 446 saw an increase of 22 from last night's figure. As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.

Gujarat: With four more new coronavirus positive cases reported in Gujarat, the total such cases in the western state climbed to 33 on Tuesday, as the authorities decided to put the entire state under lockdown. Out of the four new cases since Monday, three got the infection locally while one got infected abroad, including a man, 32, from Surat had travelled to Saudi Arabia. Another man, 66, got infected locally. One man aged 53 and one woman aged 54 in Gandhinagar got infected locally. Gujarat is the only state in the country which has a list of 27,000 passengers, the residents who returned from abroad since March 1.

Maharashtra: Total number of positive Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 101 including 3 new cases in Pune and 1 in Satara: state Health Department informed.

Tamil Nadu: The state reported three more coronavirus positive cases taking the total number of infected persons to 12. While two of the new patients were London returnees, one patient in Madurai has no travel history and is suspected to be infected by community transmission.

Manipur reported its first case of coronavirus as a 23-year-old woman who returned from the United Kingdom tested positive, making it the first case in the northeast.

West Bengal: Two more people with recent history of foreign travel tested positive for the coronavirus in West Bengal on Tuesday, taking the number of such cases in the state to eight, a state health official said.

Telangana: Total number of COVID19 cases in Telangana stand at 36 including 3 new cases, Telangana Health Department informed.

Rajasthan has also reported 17 cases, including that of two foreigners.

Karnataka has 15 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to 12 and Jammu and Kashmir four.

ALSO READ | West Bengal reports two fresh cases of COVID-19 taking total in state to 8

ALSO READ | Maharashtra COVID-19 positive cases rise to 101