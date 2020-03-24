Image Source : AP Maharashtra COVID-19 positive cases rise to 101

Total number of positive Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 101 including 3 new cases in Pune and 1 in Satara: state Health Department informed. With Maharashtra, two new positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Gujarat, taking the total number in the state to 33, Gujarat Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi Maharashtra said. Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases in India has risen to 492. The Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday announced that domestic commercial airlines shall cease operations from 24 March midnight till 31 March. The Government of India has asked states to strictly enforce lockdown, saying that legal action will be taken against violators.

Northeast on Tuesday reported its first COVID-19 case after a 23-year-old girl from Manipur tested positive for the deadly virus. The virus outbreak has killed eight people so far. Total number of active COVID19 cases so far in the country is 446, as on March 24. 37 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 9 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

Among the latest two deaths was a 54-year-old man with no history of foreign travel, suggesting the start of community transmission of the virus. The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has crossed the 16,000 mark. As many as 370,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in 168 countries/regions across the globe. In India, 30 states/union territories have imposed a statewide lockdown covering a total of 548 districts. Inter-state bus services, passenger trains, and metro services remain suspended till March 31 in addition to domestic flights which will be grounded starting Wednesday.