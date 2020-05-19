Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: 3 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 95

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgrah surged to 95 after three more persons, including two migrant workers, tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Monday. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 36, while 59 patients have so far recovered from the infection. As many as 36,606 samples tested so far in the state.

While two cases are reported from Raigarh district, another case is reported from Surajpur district, they said.

Two migrant labourers who recently returned to Lailunga in Raigarh from Maharashtra tested positive for the viral infection this evening, said Raigarh Collector Yashwant Kumar.

He said the two workers were kept in a quarantine centre in Lailunga as a precautionary measure before they were allowed to go home.

They are being shifted to Raigarh medical college and hospital for treatment, he said.

Earlier in the day, a middle-aged man, who was kept at a quarantine facility in Surajpur after he recently returned from New Delhi, tested positive for the infection, a Health official said.

The COVID-19 count in the state is now 95 but the number of active cases stands at 36 as 59 people have been discharged after recovery, he said.

Of the 36 active cases, 20 are undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Raipur, six at COVID hospital Mana Raipur, five at COVID hospital Bilaspur and two at Medical College Hospital Ambikapur, he said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

