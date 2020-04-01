Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 152; 53 attended Nizamuddin congregation

Agartala: An ambulance carries devotees, who had recently attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, for COVID-19 tests, in Agartala, Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital went up to 152 on Wednesday with 32 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. Out of the total tally, 53 people had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz.

Six people have been discharged, two died, while one has migrated out of the country, the CMO tweeted. Till Monday night, the number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) in Delhi stood at 120, including two deaths. At least three doctors of government hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19 infection, officials said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 1,637 in India with 38 deaths. At least 376 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Wednesday afternoon. However, it added that the spike did not represent a "national trend" and was primarily due to travel by those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital.