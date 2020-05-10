Coronavirus cases in India near 63,000; deaths cross 2,100-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Doctors wear protective gear as they prepare to collect samples from people to be tested for the coronavirus in Dharmsala, India.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 62,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 62,939 including 2,109 deaths while 19,358 have recovered, as per the health ministry's figures released on Sunday. In the last few days, the country has witnessed a steep rise in its confirmed cases as in just 6 days, India saw its tally jumping from 40,000 to 60,000 creating a worrisome situation for the government and health department.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday addressed a press conference saying that India's situation is not worst like other developed nations but the country is fully prepared even if such a situation arises. "We do not anticipate a very worst type of situation in our country like many other developed countries but still we have prepared the whole country for the worst situation," the Health Minister said.

He also added, "our fatality rate in the country continues to be around 3.3% and the recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9%, these are very good indicators. The doubling rate for the last 3 days has been about 11 days, for the last 7 days it has been 9.9 days." While cases continue to surge, the health department on Saturday also changed discharge and testing policy for patients.

State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 1930 887 44 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 63 34 2 Bihar 591 322 5 Chandigarh 169 24 2 Chhattisgarh 59 43 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Delhi 6542 2020 73 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 7796 2091 472 Haryana 675 290 9 Himachal Pradesh 50 38 2 Jammu and Kashmir 836 368 9 Jharkhand 156 78 3 Karnataka 794 386 30 Kerala 505 485 4 Ladakh 42 17 0 Madhya Pradesh 3614 1676 215 Maharashtra 20228 3800 779 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 13 10 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Odisha 294 63 2 Puducherry 9 6 0 Punjab 1762 157 31 Rajasthan 3708 2026 106 Tamil Nadu 6535 1824 44 Telengana 1163 750 30 Tripura 134 2 0 Uttarakhand 67 46 1 Uttar Pradesh 3373 1499 74 West Bengal 1786 372 171 Total number of confirmed cases in India 62939* 19358 2109

ALSO READ | Delhi teacher involved in distributing ration tests positive for coronavirus

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage