Coronavirus cases in India near 63,000; deaths cross 2,100-mark. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 62,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 62,939 including 2,109 deaths while 19,358 have recovered, as per the health ministry's figures released on Sunday. In the last few days, the country has witnessed a steep rise in its confirmed cases as in just 6 days, India saw its tally jumping from 40,000 to 60,000 creating a worrisome situation for the government and health department.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday addressed a press conference saying that India's situation is not worst like other developed nations but the country is fully prepared even if such a situation arises. "We do not anticipate a very worst type of situation in our country like many other developed countries but still we have prepared the whole country for the worst situation," the Health Minister said.
He also added, "our fatality rate in the country continues to be around 3.3% and the recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9%, these are very good indicators. The doubling rate for the last 3 days has been about 11 days, for the last 7 days it has been 9.9 days." While cases continue to surge, the health department on Saturday also changed discharge and testing policy for patients.
State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured
|Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1930
|887
|44
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|63
|34
|2
|Bihar
|591
|322
|5
|Chandigarh
|169
|24
|2
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|43
|0
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|Delhi
|6542
|2020
|73
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|7796
|2091
|472
|Haryana
|675
|290
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|50
|38
|2
|Jammu and Kashmir
|836
|368
|9
|Jharkhand
|156
|78
|3
|Karnataka
|794
|386
|30
|Kerala
|505
|485
|4
|Ladakh
|42
|17
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|3614
|1676
|215
|Maharashtra
|20228
|3800
|779
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|13
|10
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|Odisha
|294
|63
|2
|Puducherry
|9
|6
|0
|Punjab
|1762
|157
|31
|Rajasthan
|3708
|2026
|106
|Tamil Nadu
|6535
|1824
|44
|Telengana
|1163
|750
|30
|Tripura
|134
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|67
|46
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|3373
|1499
|74
|West Bengal
|1786
|372
|171
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|62939*
|19358
|2109