Coronavirus worldwide cases cross 4.1 million mark; death toll at 280,431

Image Source : AP Medical workers wearing protective gear walk after an evacuation at Spasokukotskogo Hospital in Moscow, Russia.

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 4.1 million mark taking confirmed patients toll to 4,100,609 including 280,431 deaths while 1,439,842 have recovered, as per figures by Worldometer. Countries like United States, Italy, Spain, France, UK, Russia continue to remain the worst hit due to COVID-19 pandemic as coronavirus cases in all these nations are in lakhs while US toll has passed 1.3 million mark.

On Saturday, Ivanka Trump's personal trainer was tested positive for coronavirus while another White House official also reported to have contracted the virus putting other leaders health in risk and a concern for the country. Russia is another country where coronavirus cases have peaked in a very short span of time. Initially the nation did not see many cases by in the past few days, cases have surged here taking confirmed toll near 2 lakh cases.

South Korea is another country where cases have surged due to re-opening. On Saturday, its capital closed down more than 2,100 bars and other nightspots because of a new cluster of coronavirus infections while Germany scrambled to contain fresh outbreaks at slaughterhouses, and Italian authorities worried that people were getting too friendly at cocktail hour during the country’s first weekend of eased restrictions.

