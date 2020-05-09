Saturday, May 09, 2020
     
  4. COVID-19 cases in India cross 62,000-mark, death toll mounts to 2,093. Check state-wise list

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 62,600 on Saturday and the death toll topped the 2,000-mark after hundreds more tested positive for the deadly virus infection, nationwide.

New Delhi Published on: May 09, 2020 22:57 IST
Image Source : PTI

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 62,600 on Saturday and the death toll topped the 2,000-mark after hundreds more tested positive for the deadly virus infection, nationwide. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in India is 41,350 whereas 19,163 coronavirus patients have been discharged so far after their successful recovery.

In its daily update, the Union Health Ministry said the COVID-19 death toll has risen to 1,981 and the number of cases has climbed to 59,662, registering an increase of 95 deaths and 3,320 cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

The fresh cases included at least two foreign returnees who had reached Kerala on May 7 in two separate first-day flights -- one from Dubai and another from Abu Dhabi -- under a massive ongoing evacuation plan of the central government to bring back stranded Indians abroad.

On Saturday, fresh cases were also reported from Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Punjab, Bihar and Assam, among other places.

While large numbers of cases continued to get detected in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, among other places, experts have warned the numbers may rise further in the coming days due to the ongoing movement of lakhs of migrant workers being facilitated by trains and buses to help them reach their native places and because of a large number of Indians stranded abroad, along with expatriates, being brought back in special flights.

In Maharashtra, 1,165 new cases were reported to take the state tally to 20,228, while the death toll rose to 779 after 48 more patients succumbed to COVID-19. Mumbai alone reported 27 more deaths, taking its count of fatalities to 489, while the count of confirmed cases in the country's financial capital has risen to 12,864.

Tamil Nadu reported four more deaths during the day, taking its death toll to 44, while 526 more people tested positive for the virus to take its tally to over 6,500.

Gujarat reported 394 new cases, taking its tally to 7,797, while 23 more patients died to take the death toll to 472. Ahmedabad alone reported 280 new cases and 20 more deaths, taking its own case count to 5,540 and fatalities to 363.

In the national capital also, 224 new COVID-19 cases were recorded to take its tally to 6,542.

The country's largest paramilitary force CRPF also reported 62 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday from a single Delhi-based unit, officials said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the testing capacity for COVID-19 has been ramped up to around 95,000 tests per day and a total of over 15 lakh tests have been conducted so far across hundreds of government and private labs.

The Union Health Ministry has also revised its policy for discharge of COVID-19 patients under which only those developing severe illness or having compromised immunity will have to test negative through RT-PCR test before being discharged by a hospital.

Coronavirus in India: State-wise tally

State/UT
Confirmed
 
Active
Recovered
Deceased
Maharashtra
 116520,228 15,649 3303,800 48779
Gujarat
 3947,797 5,234 2192,091 23472
Delhi
 6,542 4,454 2,020 68
Tamil Nadu
 5266,535 4,667 2191,824 444
Rajasthan
 1293,708 1,440 1512,162 3106
Madhya Pradesh
 1163,457 1,766 1311,480 11211
Uttar Pradesh
 3,214 1,761 1,387 66
Andhra Pradesh
 431,930 999 45887 344
West Bengal
 1081,786 1,243 49372 11171
Punjab
 311,762 1,574 5157 231
Telangana
 311,163 382 24751 130
Jammu and Kashmir
 13836 459 4368 9
Karnataka
 41794 377 10386 30
Haryana
 28675 376 11290 19
Bihar
 10589 266 51318 5
Kerala
 2506 17 1485 4
Odisha
 24294 224 568 2
Chandigarh
 23169 143 324 2
Jharkhand
 2156 101 1152 3
Tripura
 118 116 2 0
Uttarakhand
 467 20 146 1
Assam
 363 26 35 2
Chhattisgarh
 59 16 543 0
Himachal Pradesh
 252 11 135 3
Ladakh
 42 24 18 0
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
 33 0 33 0
Meghalaya
 113 2 10 1
Puducherry
 10 2 8 0
Goa
 7 0 7 0
Manipur
 2 0 2 0
Mizoram
 1 0 1 0
Arunachal Pradesh
 1 0 1 0
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
 1 1 0 0
Total
 269662,610 41,350 127619,163 1072,093

 

(With inputs from PTI)

