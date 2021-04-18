India records 2,61,500 new COVID cases, over 1,500 fatalities in last 24 hours

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: India Gate area wears a deserted look during the weekend lockdown in view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases, at Rajpath in New Delhi, Saturday, April 17, 2021.

India on Sunday recorded 2,61,500 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,501 fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data stated. According to the data, the total cases in India have now reached 1,47,88,109, with 18,01,316 active cases presently. The total death toll in the country is now at 1,77,150, while the total recoveries are at 1,28,09,643. The Health Ministry data also stated a total of 12,26,22,590 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

Earlier on Saturday, the country had recorded a single-day spike of over 2.34 lakh fresh infections, crossing the two lakh mark for the third straight day, as demands for increased supply of oxygen cylinders, vaccine doses and Remdesivir were raised by 11 states and UTs, including Delhi, where the pandemic situation was described as "worrisome" by the chief minister.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 121 5 5146 36 64 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 40469 4877 907598 2332 7388 15 3 Arunachal Pradesh 105 13 16806 6 56 4 Assam 6141 725 216546 149 1129 2 5 Bihar 39498 6032 274207 1804 1722 34 6 Chandigarh 3414 9 29485 438 410 2 7 Chhattisgarh 130400 6097 396357 9828 5738 158 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 921 42 3823 25 4 9 Delhi 69799 8794 746239 15414 11960 167 10 Goa 6643 322 58746 436 872 4 11 Gujarat 55398 5661 333564 3783 5267 97 12 Haryana 38558 4741 307850 2944 3386 32 13 Himachal Pradesh 8444 733 65963 647 1180 12 14 Jammu and Kashmir 10910 290 132205 852 2051 3 15 Jharkhand 25619 2574 131928 1234 1406 30 16 Karnataka 119179 11845 1009549 5564 13270 80 17 Kerala 80342 10154 1135921 3654 4904 27 18 Ladakh 1671 308 10267 53 133 1 19 Lakshadweep 280 101 770 5 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 63889 4706 327452 6497 4491 66 21 Maharashtra 649563 9921 3061174 56783 59970 419 22 Manipur 190 25 29083 14 376 23 Meghalaya 649 84 13997 11 152 24 Mizoram 364 49 4483 1 12 25 Nagaland 167 28 12275 4 94 26 Odisha 17827 1837 344825 1303 1942 4 27 Puducherry 4090 514 42313 198 705 3 28 Punjab 32499 1754 254805 2615 7834 62 29 Rajasthan 59999 6186 341247 2823 3109 37 30 Sikkim 305 64 6150 8 136 31 Tamil Nadu 65635 4042 902022 5263 13071 39 32 Telengana 37037 3523 312563 1555 1824 15 33 Tripura 445 62 33163 7 394 34 Uttarakhand 15386 1840 104161 880 1856 37 35 Uttar Pradesh 170059 19383 641292 7831 9703 120 36 West Bengal 45300 4253 595668 3426 10540 34 Total# 1801316 121576 12809643 138423 177150 1501

As India's COVID-19 tally inched towards 1.50 crore-mark and the death toll climbed above 1.75 lakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union health Harsh Vardhan held meetings to review measures taken by states for prevention, containment and management of the recent surge.

The prime minister called for utilising the entire national capacity across private and public sectors to produce vaccines, amid concerns in various states about lack of these essentials.

Chairing a meeting to review the status of preparedness to handle the COVID-19 situation, Modi said local administrations needed to be proactive and sensitive to people's concerns.

These remarks assume significance in the backdrop of reports of COVID-19 patients and their families accusing the authorities in several states of apathy in providing treatment.

Modi said there is no substitute for 'testing, tracking and treatment', and that early testing and proper tracking remain key to reducing mortality.

"Together India had defeated COVID-19 last year and India can do it again, with the same principles but faster speed and coordination," he said.

