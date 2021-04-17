Delhi sees highest ever 24,375 coronavirus cases, 167 deaths in 24 hours

Image Source : PTI Delhi records 24,375 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 11,960

Delhi on Saturday recorded as many as 24,375 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day increase so far. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 8.27 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,960. As many as 167 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 99,230 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Weekend curfew in Delhi

Life in the national capital has come to a halt as the city, grappling with soaring COVID-19 cases observed weekend curfew, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealing to people to adhere to the restrictions. The weekend curfew aimed at breaking the chain of spiralling coronavirus infections was clamped at 10 pm on Friday and will continue till 5 am on Monday.

"There is curfew in Delhi today and tomorrow due to Corona. Please follow it. Together we have to defeat Corona," Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal says working to increase beds capacity but...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a presser on the Covid situation in the national capital saying that cases continue to rise and no one knows when the peak of the current wave of coronavirus will come, therefore, we need to be prepared for the worst and remain a step ahead of the pandemic.

Speaking about the availability of the beds in the hospitals, Kejriwal said during the previous peak in November, the central government arranged around 4,100 beds but this time when the cases are much higher, they have given them only 1,800 beds. The chief minister acknowledged that the Centre has always helped the Delhi government during pandemic times and urged to increase the number of beds in Centre-run hospitals.

Kejriwal said he has asked Union Health Minister Dr Hash Vardhan to reserve at least 50 per cent of beds for Covid patients in premier institutes like AIIMS, others.

The case tally stands at 8,27,998 in the national capital, including 7,46,239 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 69,799, of which 32,156 are in home isolation.

