Image Source : PTI Agra to conduct extensive Sero-survey from August 26

The state health department will conduct an extensive Sero-Survey in the Taj city to determine the percentage of the population with anti-bodies against Covid-19.

The four-day random sample survey will be carried out by ten teams, an official said. Meanwhile, the surge in the number of new cases of Covid-19 continues to remain alarming in the Agra region.

While Agra reported 36 new cases in the past 24 hours, Mathura reported 100, Firozabad 42, Mainpuri 31, Etah 31 and Kasganj 21.

The total number of cases so far in Agra is 2,481. Out of this 272 are the active cases and 105 deaths have occurred. The number of recovered patients is 2.104, a healthy 84.80 per cent recovery rate. Among the new cases are an SDM of Bah tehsil and an associate professor of the Central Hindi Institute.

On Saturday 79 teams of health workers contacted 8,060 families in the hotspots, providing medicines and consultations.

Agra District Magistrate P. N.S ingh said rapid antigen tests were being carried out in all the government departments to prevent spread of infection.

Agra district now has 152 containment zones.

