Wednesday, March 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus Pandemic: 277 Indians evacuated from Iran, quarantined in Jodhpur

Coronavirus Pandemic: 277 Indians evacuated from Iran, quarantined in Jodhpur

Indian Defence forces have set up quarantine bases across the country for 5000 people who are suspected to be affected by coronavirus or are coming from coronavirus-affected countries. The Indian Army has set up quarantine bases for around 4000 people and Indian Navy and Indian Air Force set up facilities for 1000 people.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 25, 2020 11:15 IST
coronavirus
Image Source : ANI

Coronavirus Pandemic: 277 Indians evacuated from Iran

A batch of 277 people evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iran arrived at the Jodhpur airport in Rajasthan on Wednesday early morning, a defence spokesperson said. He said the preliminary screening of the evacuees, mostly pilgrims, was conducted at the airport upon arrival and thereafter they were taken to the Army Wellness Facility set up at the Jodhpur Military Station. 

 
They were flown in from Iran, which has been severely affected by the deadly infection. 

Fight Against Coronavirus

The Army, in coordination with the Rajasthan state medical authorities and civil administration, has made adequate medical and administrative arrangements to ensure a comfortable stay for the evacuees and provide prophylactic medical support, he said. 

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said that 273 of the evacuees are pilgrims. 

He said that among the people were 149 women and girls. 

The defence spokesperson said that the facility has a dedicated team of Army doctors, who will be constantly monitoring the health parameters of the evacuees for the duration of their stay. 

Also Read | Coronavirus: 33-year-old man with no travel history tests positive in UP's Pilibhit

Also Read | PM Modi prays for health, safety of those engaged in combating coronavirus

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X