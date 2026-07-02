Congress' Punjab unit's reshuffle triggers buzz as Manish Tewari's cryptic post sparks speculation

Chandigarh:

With an eye on the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress has carried out a major organisational overhaul in the state, assigning key responsibilities to several senior leaders to strengthen its election machinery. However, the restructuring has also triggered political speculation after senior Congress leader and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari was left out of all major organisational and election-related roles.

The development gained further attention after Tewari shared a series of cryptic posts on social media shortly after the party announced the new appointments which has led to discussions over his apparent exclusion from Punjab's election strategy.

Manish Tewari excluded from key election responsibilities

In the organisational reshuffle announced on Wednesday, the Congress retained Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), while Pratap Singh Bajwa will continue as the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been appointed Chairman of the party's Campaign Committee. Besides these appointments, the Congress also named new Working Presidents and constituted several committees to oversee preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. The most striking aspect of the reshuffle was the absence of Manish Tewari's name from every major committee and election-related responsibility.

Tewari's social media posts fuel political chatter

Soon after the Congress announced the new organisational structure, Manish Tewari posted a cryptic message on social media, writing, "Whatever will be, will be." In another post, he wrote that he wished there were "an antidote for the insecurities of both individuals and institutions." Although Tewari did not mention the Congress or the organisational reshuffle directly, his posts are widely being interpreted as a reaction to his exclusion from the party's Punjab election planning.

Why Tewari's omission is significant

Manish Tewari remains one of the Congress' most recognisable national leaders and is currently the Member of Parliament from Chandigarh. He has also represented Punjab in the Lok Sabha three times and has played an important role in the party's state and national politics over the years.

His absence from the organisational structure for the crucial 2027 Punjab Assembly elections has surprised many political observers, especially given his long association with Punjab politics and his stature within the party.

Congress focuses on continuity ahead of Assembly elections

Political observers believe the latest reshuffle reflects the Congress leadership's strategy of projecting organisational stability while expanding its election machinery before the Assembly polls. By retaining Raja Warring and Pratap Singh Bajwa in their existing roles and handing the campaign committee to Charanjit Singh Channi, the party appears to have attempted a balance between experienced leadership and regional representation.

Analysts see changing power dynamics within Punjab Congress

Political analysts believe Tewari's exclusion signals a shift in the Congress' internal power structure in Punjab. A former Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and one of the party's prominent national spokespersons, Tewari has often been regarded as an independent voice within the Congress. His complete absence from the state's election framework is being viewed as an indication that the party leadership is now placing greater emphasis on leaders with stronger organisational networks in Punjab.

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