Manish Tewari backs Centre's neutral stand on West Asia conflict, says 'It's not our war'

New Delhi:

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday supported the Union government's calibrated position on the West Asia conflict, stating that India has historically played a limited role in the region and must prioritise strategic autonomy. Speaking on the growing tensions involving Iran, Israel and the US, he said New Delhi's cautious diplomatic approach was appropriate given the scale and complexity of the crisis.

Tewari highlighted that the region is witnessing overlapping conflicts and not a singular war. "What is happening between Israel and Iran and the United States, taking a side, is not about just the Middle East dynamic on its own… Well, it’s not our war. We have always been rather marginal players in the greater Middle East", he said, outlining that India should avoid getting entangled in geopolitical battles that do not directly concern it.

'Strategic autonomy' should guide India's response

Reinforcing the importance of staying measured, Tewari said India is "doing the right thing" by being circumspect. "If we are circumspect, I think probably we are doing the right thing, because that is really what strategic autonomy is about, the ability to protect your interests and navigate," he added.

Since the beginning of the crisis, India has consistently called for "dialogue and diplomacy" while balancing its interests across the region. Though New Delhi condemned Iranian strikes in the Gulf, it also intensified engagement with Tehran to secure oil and gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz -- a critical maritime route handling nearly one-fifth of global energy shipments.

West Asia war

The conflict began on February 28 when the US and Israel carried out coordinated strikes inside Iran, hitting targets across several locations. Tehran responded with its own attacks on military facilities associated with Washington and Jerusalem across the Gulf, raising fears of a larger regional conflict. Meanwhile, India continues to monitor developments closely as volatility in the Gulf threatens global supply chains, energy security and the safety of Indian nationals living and working in the region.

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