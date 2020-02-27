Image Source : PTI Govt's attempts to muzzle justice is deplorable, says Priyanka Gandhi on transfer of Justice Muralidhar

After the sudden transfer of Justice Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday slammed the government and accused of tempering the justice system.

Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and said: "The midnight transfer of Justice Muralidhar isn’t shocking given the current dispensation, but it is certianly sad & shameful. Millions of Indians have faith in a resilient & upright judiciary, the government’s attempts to muzzle justice & break their faith are deplorable."

According to a notification released by the Law Ministry, Justice S. Muralidhar was transferred after the consultation with the Chief Justice of India. Recently, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the transfer of Justice Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by Clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice S. Muralidhar, Judge of the Delhi High Court, as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and to direct him to assume charge of his office in the Punjab and Haryana High Court," read a notification of the Law Ministry released on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a high court bench headed by Justice Muralidhar had passed a series of orders with regard to the violence in Northeast Delhi and said that "another 1984-like situation cannot be allowed to happen in the city under its watch."

"We have to be alert," said Muralidhar as he ordered safe passage for the collection of the bodies of the deceased, setting up of an adequate number of helplines and shelter to people who have been displaced, among other things.

Till now 30 people have lost their lives while over 200 have been injured after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters turned violent in North-East Delhi.

