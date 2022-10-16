Kharge or Tharoor? Congress to vote for its next President today | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mallikarjun Kharge (left), Shashi Tharoor (right)

Congress president election : Congress leaders are stoked up to cast their votes for the much-awaited presidential election scheduled to take place tomorrow (October 17). The face-off is between Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge, who is rumored to be backed by the Gandhi clan. The results of the polling will be declared on October 19.

Earlier, Digvijaya Singh pulled out from the race and extended his support to Kharge. Before this another likely candidate, Ashok Gehlot had also pulled out of the election. The last electoral contest for the top post of the party took place in 2000 when Jitendra Prasada had suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Sonia Gandhi.

Here are some of the details for the voting day:

The polling will begin at 10 am and get over by 4 PM. Two booths will be set up in Delhi. One at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters and the other at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) headquarters. Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Congress party president Sonia Gandhi and leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with members of the Congress Working Committee will cast their vote at AICC. While other members will cast their votes at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) headquarters. One voting booth will be allotted to 200 voters. Meanwhile, there will be 36 polling stations and 67 booths. Rahul Gandhi and other leaders, participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra will cast their votes at a campsite in Ballari, Karnataka. In Maharashtra, two units of the Congress party will vote. These units consist of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC). MPCC members will vote at the Tilak Bhawan in Dadar, while the other section will vote at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in South Mumbai. As many as 9,800 delegates will cast their vote across the country.

