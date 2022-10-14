Mallikarjun Kharge: How can Congress revive, will party be remote-controlled? Cong Prez nominee has answers

Congress Presidential polls: In an exclusive interview with India TV, Congress Presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge spoke about his action plan, how he would recover his party and whether he is all by himself or being controlled by the Gandhi family. The leader also cleared the air on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's claim with impunity. Kharge said the Congress party will also have good days. The leader stressed on the fact that youth will get representation in Congress.

How will Kharge revive Congress?

During an exclusive conversation with India TV, Kharge was asked if he becomes the President, what will be the biggest challenge and how will he revive the Congress? To this, the senior Congress leader replied: "Every party has good and bad days. Our party stands with the people. It puts the problems of the people in front. It will be our endeavor to strengthen the party together." On the other hand, regarding the revival of Congress, he said that we all have to think together about our shortcomings.

Is Mallikarjuna the candidate of the Gandhi family?

When this was Mallikarjun Kharge was asked whether he became a claimant because of the loyalty of the Gandhi family, he replied: "These are all efforts to defame the Gandhi family. These perceptions are being run by people. The people of Gandhi family have always been associated with the Congress, their aim is to strengthen the party."

When he was asked that when the nomination was filed, everyone was standing with you but Tharoor was alone? To this, Kharge said, "This perception is being made, propaganda is being spread. The Gandhi family sees everyone with equal eyes. People themselves are coming here and saying that I am with you, so should I say no, don't come near me."

Will Kharge be remote-controlled?

The Bharatiya Janata Party is alleging that everything will be remote-controlled. Like Manmohan Singh, decisions will be taken from 10 Janpath. Speaking about this, Kharge said: "I deny it. Manmohan Singh is a well-known economist. If you say that he was controlled, then that would be an insult to him. It is an insult to me and also an insult to his family. He gave everything to this country and this is what people are saying about him? This is our party, our house elections."

Latest India News