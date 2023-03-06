Congress gearing up for major rejig in party organisation before 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh state President Mohan Markam and other party leaders during the 85th plenary session.

Lok Sabha 2024: Congress is gearing up for a major rejig in the party organisation ahead of the upcoming assembly and next year's general elections, sources claimed. All these changes will be made by the end of March so that the new team gets ready before 2024.

The number of Congress' highest decision-making body will be increased to 35 with 50 per cent reservation for women, and people from Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, and minority communities.

Sources have claimed that many faces from the CWC will be dropped to pave the way for the induction of new faces in the party. Apart from that, in-charges will be appointed for every single state, instead of one in-charge being given the responsibility of several states.

There will be changes in states too and new state presidents will be appointed for which a review of the performance of the state president is being done, also a review of party in-charges is also being done.

