Monday, March 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Rahul Gandhi to address UK Parliament today: Sources

Rahul Gandhi to address UK Parliament today: Sources

Several media reports say that Rahul Gandhi is likely to address the British Parliament in the Grand Committee Room of the Palace of Westminister.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 06, 2023 15:01 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : @INCINDIA Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi London visit: Rahul Gandhi may address the UK Parliament on Monday, a day after he interacted with the Indian diaspora and attended an event by the Indian Journalists' Association in London, sources said.

Several media reports have said that Rahul Gandhi is likely to address the British Parliament in the Grand Committee Room of the Palace of Westminister on March 6.

The Congress scion is on a 10-day visit to the UK. 

More to follow 

ALSO READ EAM Jaishankar 'doesn't understand China threat': Rahul Gandhi in London

ALSO READ Rahul Gandhi has taken contract to defame India from foreign land: Anurag Thakur slams Congress leader

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News