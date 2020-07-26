Image Source : PTI (FILE) It's Congress that murdered Constitution and democracy: Shahnawaz Hussain

Senior Congress leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday had strong words as he responded to a tweet made by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Reminding Gandhi of the days of the emergency, Hussain said that it was Congress who "murdered" democracy and Constitution of India.

"Congress imposed emergency and murdered the great democracy and Constitution. Under Congress' rule, democratically elected governments were suspended," Shahnawaz Hussain was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi took on BJP through a tweet

"Indian democracy will run on Indian Constitution and will of the people. Indian people will discard BJP's conspiracies and guard Indian democracy and Constitution," read his tweet in Hindi.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Quick highlights:

Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet that Indians will guard democracy and Constitution discarding BJP's conspiracies.

Hussain responded by accusing Congress of murdering Constitution and democracy.

He said Modi government was running in accordance with principles of democracy and those enshrined in Indian Constitution.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Shahnawaz Hussain said that PM Modi government was indeed running in accordance with the principles of democracy and Indian Constitution.

"Rahul Gandhi and his party should know that if they point one finger at us, four fingers are already pointed at them. Congress has been murdering democracy and Constitution," said Shahnawaz Hussain, who is also BJP spokesperson.

Congress and BJP are trading barbs these days as the political crisis in Rajasthan heats up. Congress has been accusing BJP of trying to topple its government. BJP has refuted the charges and has said that Congress does not have control over the situation in Rajasthan.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage