Won't stage protest at Rajasthan Raj Bhawan: State Congress

Rajasthan Congress on Sunday said that it will not stage any protest at Rajasthan Raj Bhawan but will do so in front of all Raj Bhawans across the country. Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted in this regard. Congress will launch its Save Democracy-Save Constitution campaign on Monday.

"Tommorrow, Congress workers will protest in front of Raj Bhawans across the country under Save Democracy-Save Constitution campaign. But we will not do so in Rajasthan. We have sent revised cabinet note to Maha Mahim (Governor). We hope that he will soon give his nod," tweeted Dotasra in Hindi.

Quick highlights:

Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan MLAs had sat on dharna on July 24 demanding convening of assembly session.

Governor Kalraj Mishra had taken exception to this and some of Ashok Gehlot's words.

On Monday, Congress will stage protests outside Raj Bhawans across the country except in Rajasthan

The political tussle in Rajasthan is not yet over. Ashok Gehlot, who appears to be in a stronger position with respect to Sachin Pilot, is pressing for an assembly session but Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has not yet given a favourable response. On July 24, Ashok Gehlot, along with his MLAs staged a dharna at Rajasthan Raj Bhawan demanding an assembly session.

After the dharna, the Governor took exception to Ashok Gehlot's words. He also asked Gehlot who should a Governor call for security if Gehlot Government could not ensure it.

