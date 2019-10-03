Congress Raebareli MLA Aditi Singh skips Priyanka Gandhi march, attends UP special session

Image Source : ANI Aditi Singh attends UP Assembly special session

Congress MLA in Uttar Pradesh, Aditi Singh, attended a special session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Aditi's presence at the UP assembly session comes to relevance as the Opposition had jointly boycotted the assembly. Sources say this may be an indication that Aditi Singh is set to cross over to the BJP soon, though she denies it on record.

During the Assembly session, discussions over 17 sustainable development goals defined by the UN were taken up.

The special session of the UP Assembly was boycotted by the Congress along with Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

Commenting on her presence at the assembly session, Aditi Singh said she had the opportunity to speak on the issues raised in the session.

"I did this because out of the 17 sustainable development goals, UP qualifies for 16. I had the opportunity to speak on those issues. If we want to pay true tributes to Mahatma Gandhi we'll have to follow his path and it can only happen if country develops," she said.

Aditi Singh is an MLA from UP's Raebareli district, which is Congress president Sonia Gandhi's Lok Sabha seat. Aditi's father Akhilesh Singh was a strongman and close to the Gandhi family.

Aditi Singh is herself known to be close to Priyanka Gandhi, but despite the Congress general secretary's presence in Lucknow for a march, Ms Singh did not participate and instead went to the UP assembly session.

The Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat has five assembly segments of which two are currently with the Congress, two with the BJP and one with Samajwadi Party.

The BJP candidate who fought the Lok Sabha polls against Sonia Gandhi, is Dinesh Singh - the brother of the Congress MLA from the Harchandpur seat in Rae Bareli.

Dinesh Singh joined the BJP just before the Lok Sabha polls and though his brother remains with the Congress officially, many say it's just a token presence.

If Aditi Singh were to switch over it will mean a big jolt to the Congress. Sonia Gandhi's victory margin in Rae Bareli dropped this election and her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost the election from the neighbouring Amethi seat to the BJP's Smriti Irani.

Rae Bareli is the Congress's only Lok Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.

