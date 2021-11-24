Wednesday, November 24, 2021
     
Big jolt for Congress, 12 of 18 MLAs in Meghalaya join TMC: Sources

12 of the 18 Congress party MLAs in Meghalaya joins Trinamool Congress, making TMC the principal opposition in the state.

New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2021 23:10 IST
In a big jolt to the Congress party in Meghalaya, 12 of the 18 Congress MLAs in the state have joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), according to sources.

Following this move, TMC is now the principal opposition party in Meghalaya. More to follow.

