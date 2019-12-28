Congress foundation day: Party to organise all India flag marches to 'Save Constitution'

The Congress Party will on Saturday (December 28) take out protests marches across the country on its 134th foundation day to convey its 'Save Constitution-Save India' message to the people. Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi hoisted the tricolour at AICC headquarter in Delhi to mark the occasion. Former party president Rahul Gandhi, ex-Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, veteran leader Motilal Vora, AK Antony, and other senior leaders were present to mark the occasion.

"Sacrifice for the nation stands above all else for the Congress party. From the time of our foundation, through the Indian independence movement and for all the days to come, India comes first," the party said on its official Twitter handle.

"135 years of Unity, 135 years of justice, 135 years of equality, 135 years of ahimsa, 135 years of freedom. Today we celebrate 135 years of Indian National Congress," it said.

After the event, Rahul is scheduled to visit to Guwahati where he will address a rally. He will take on the Narendra Modi government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), NRC among other issues.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address party workers at Lucknow at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (UPPCC).

In addition to the customary flag hoisting in state capitals, presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees will undertake flag marches carrying the message of 'Save Constitution-Save India'. During these marches, the leaders will also read the preamble of the Constitution in their respective languages at public meetings organised for this purpose

Congress is taking flag marches in the support of massive public outrage against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act with the message of 'Save Constitution-Save India'.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, senior Congress leaders A K Antony, Motilal Vohra and Anand Sharma among others attended the event. Sonia Gandhi and Singh also distributed sweets among children present at the ceremony.

