Missing MiG-29K pilot's body recovered on seabed 30 miles off Goa, says Indian Navy

Image Source : PTI The MIG-29K fleet on board the aircraft carrier was also involved in the mega naval drill that took place from November 17 to 20.

The Indian Navy on Monday recovered the body of missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh.

"Indian Navy has recovered the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh on the seabed 70 metres below water. It has been found 30 miles off Goa coast after extensive search. The aircraft had crashed on Nov 26 while operating over Arabian Sea," news agency ANI reported quoting Indian Navy officials.

ALSO READ: Indian Navy recovers some debris of missing pilot Nishant Singh's crashed MiG-29K in Arabian sea

The Russian-origin MiG-29K jet had taken off from aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, and went down at around 5 PM on November 26. The Navy had mounted war scale operation to search for the two pilots on board the crashed jet.

While one pilot was rescued safely, Commander Nishant Singh could not be located despite best of efforts.

The MiG-29K is an all-weather carrier-based multirole fighter aircraft developed by Russian aerospace company Mikoyan (MiG). The Indian Navy had procured a fleet of 45 MiG-29Ks from Russia over a decade back at a cost of around US$ 2 billion to operate from INS Vikramaditya.

INS Vikramaditya was part of the second phase of theMalabar exercise involving navies of India, the US, Australia and Japan.

The MIG-29K fleet on board the aircraft carrier was also involved in the mega naval drill that took place from November 17 to 20.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News