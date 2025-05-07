Colonel Sophia Qureshi briefs media on Operation Sindoor | Know all about the Army officer Colonel Sophia Qureshi hails from Gujarat and comes from a family with a strong military background. She is an officer from the Indian Army's Corps of Signals.

New Delhi:

The Indian Armed Forces held a press briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday morning. The briefing was done by Colonel Sophia Qureshi (Indian Army) and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh (Air Force) who shared details of Operation Sindoor -- the largest retaliatory strike since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019. Addressing the media, Col Qureshi said that Operation Sindoor was launched to give justice to victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack as nine terrorist camps were targeted and destroyed in Pakistan. She stated that the operation was carried out between 1:05 am to 1:30 am on Wednesday.

Who is Colonel Sophia Qureshi?

Colonel Sophia Qureshi hails from Gujarat and comes from a family with a strong military background. She is an officer from the Indian Army's Corps of Signals. Her grandfather served in the Indian Army, and her father also spent a few years in service as a religious teacher. Growing up in such an environment, she was closely familiar with Army life from an early age.

Commissioned into the Indian Army through the Officers Training Academy in 1999, Colonel Qureshi has held various assignments across the country, including postings in counter-insurgency zones with signal regiments. Her decision to join the armed forces was influenced by her great-grandfather and other relatives who had also served in the military, including in the British Army.

Over the years, she has built a distinguished service record. During Operation Parakram along the Punjab border, she played a significant role and was honoured with a commendation card from the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C). Her contributions during flood relief efforts in the North East, particularly in managing communications, earned her another commendation from the Signal Officer-in-Chief (SO-in-C).

In 2016, Colonel Qureshi made history by becoming the first woman officer to lead an Indian Army training contingent at the ASEAN Plus multinational field training exercise, Force 18. Notably, she was also the only female contingent commander among all participating nations.