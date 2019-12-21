Cold wave intensifies in north India, mercury dips in Punjab, Haryana, Bathinda coldest at 5.6

Cold wave grips north India (representative image)

After fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal region, cold waves have gripped the entire northern states with the temperature dropping to below 6 degrees Celsius in Punjab and Haryana while Bathinda being the coldest at 5.6-degree Celcius.

The minimum temperature in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala was recorded at 6.6, 7 and 8.6 degrees Celsius, up to three notches above normal, respectively.

Among other places in Punjab, Gurdaspur, Halwara, Pathankot and Adampur recorded their respective low of 6.1, 8.1, 9.8 and 8.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal braved cold wave conditions at 8.3, 8 and 9.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa settled at 7.8, 9.2 and 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 8.6 degree Celsius, up by two degrees above the season's average.

The Met department has predicted that minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR will further stoop in the coming days.

In the meantime, several trains, flights services were affected due to dense fog in the early morning hours today. More than 46 flights were diverted till Saturday midnight in Delhi due to dense fog which affected flight operations at the Indira Gandhi airport.

The weather also led to severe delays in schedules of 17 trains bound for North India. While operations have not been halted completely, significant delays can be expected throughout the day due to dense fog.

All major air carriers issued advisories to their passengers in light of inclement weather conditions.

