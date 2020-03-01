Class 6 student commits suicide by jumping from 5th floor in Hyderabad after argument over tablet

A class 6 student committed suicide after jumping from 5th floor of his building in Hyderabad. (Representational image)

A class 6 student committed suicide by jumping off from the fifth storey of a residential building after an argument with her sibling over a mobile tablet in Hyderabad, according to police. A case has been registered. More to follow.

Meanwhile, in another suicide case in Hyderabad, a 17-year-old girl took the extreme step and ended her life leaving a three-page suicide note.

According to reports, the girl committed suicide as she was suffering from depression after a guy with whom she had developed a relationship stopped talking to her. The guy, who lives in the same locality, stopped talking to her and asked her to concentrate in her studies since exams were approaching.

The girl was brought up by her grandmother after the death of her parents.

