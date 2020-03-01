Image Source : PTI Boat capsizes in river at Chandauli's Mahuji village; 5 missing

In a tragic incident, a boat capsized on late Saturday night in the Ganga river in Mahuji village of Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh. At least five people went missing after the incident. Police along with the local administration launched rescue and search operations.

Taking cognizance in the matter, UP CM Yogi Adityanath ordered the deployment of NDRF team for search and rescue operations. The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have also reached the spot.

District Magistrate NS Chahal says, "National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is present at the spot and rescue operation is underway".

As per the media report, residents were on board, returning home from Ghazipur when the incident took place. Locals alerted the district administration and rescue operations were launched.

ALSO READ | Video: Boat carrying top cops capsizes in Bhopal's Badi Jheel

ALSO READ | Boat carrying Rohingya refugees capsizes in Bay of Bengal; 15 lives lost