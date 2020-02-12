Boat carrying Rohingya refugees capsizes in Bay of Bengal; 15 lives lost

Image Source : ANI Representative Image

At least 15 people died as a boat carrying 130 Rohingya refugees capsized near Saint Martin's Island in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday.

American news agency CNN has quoted Captain Waseem Maqsood, a Coast Guard commander in Bangladesh, as saying that 71 people were rescued alive.

As per local media reports, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, the Rohingyas travelling in ths boat were those trying to enter Malaysia illegally. He said that they used to live outside the camps.

According to Dhaka Tribune reports, Bangladesh has been hosting over 1 million Rohingya Refugees in camps in Cox Bazar.