Boat carrying IPS officers capsizes in Badi Jheel, Bhopal

A boat carrying eight people, including IPS officers, capsized in Madhya Pradesh today. The accident happened at Badi Jheel in Bhopal. The officers were onboard the boat during an IPS meet water sports event.
All people have been rescued safely.
