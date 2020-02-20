Boat carrying IPS officers capsizes in Badi Jheel, Bhopal

Thursday, February 20, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 20, 2020 14:05 IST
Representational Image

Representational Image

A boat carrying eight people, including IPS officers, capsized in Madhya Pradesh today. The accident happened at Badi Jheel in Bhopal. The officers were onboard the boat during an IPS meet water sports event. 

All people have been rescued safely.

