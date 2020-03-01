Mumbai criminal escapes from police building as people shout, alert cops 'pakdo isko pakdo' | Watch

Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB A criminal tries to escape from police building in Mumbai's Shivajinagar.

A Mumbai criminal escaped from cops custody after he said that he wanted to use the toilet at Shivajinagar police station. The criminal, who was in police records, was arrested after he was found in suspicious state while roaming around in the area.

The cops arrested him and brought him to the Shivajinagar police station. However, the accused requested cops that he needed to use the toilet. Though a constable was deputed outside the toilet but the criminal escaped from the building using the toilet window at the second floor.

The criminal has been identified as Imran Saifula Khan. A video of the criminal escaping from the police station building has also gone viral.

In the video, one can clearly see him trying to escape using toilet's window while people who were recording the video shouting and alerting the cops that the criminal was trying to escape but no movement by the cops can be seen in the video.

"Pakdo pakdo isko pakdo ... bhag raha hai... uncle... thana wale uncle... pakdo pakdo..." someone from who were making the video can be heard in the video saying.

Following the incident, a case has been registered in the Shivajinagar Police station and further investigaton in the case is underway.