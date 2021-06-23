CID officer shot dead by terrorists outside mosque in Srinagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL) CID officer shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

A police officer in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was shot dead by terrorists in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar. The killing took place on Tuesday around 8 PM.

According to details available with India TV, two terrorists fired indiscriminately on the cop outside a local mosque while he was going for the evening prayers. The deceased cop has been identified as Parvez Ahmad Dar.

Dar sustained grievous bullet injuries and was rushed to a local hospital. He, however, succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, the CCTV footage shows firing by two terrorists, adding that identification is being done.

Meanwhile, the entire area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to nab the attackers.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha has condemned the killing of Dar. “I strongly condemn the brutal killing of Inspector Shri Parvaiz Ahmad Dar of J&K Police outside mosque in Nowgam by terrorists. His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain, terrorists will be punished for the act. My heartfelt condolences to the family of martyr,” Sinha’s office tweeted.

READ MORE: J&K: Top LeT terrorist among 3 killed in Sopore encounter

READ MORE: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar' Wagoora

Latest India News